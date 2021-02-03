Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,293 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

