Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,324 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.