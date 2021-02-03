Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Encore Wire by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 27,425.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Encore Wire by 72.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

