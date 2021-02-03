Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Radian Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $44,911,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Radian Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 846,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Radian Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,859,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 404,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

