Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,853 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Evergy by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

