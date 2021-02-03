Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,211 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.