Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L) (LON:DIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON DIG opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 180.12 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.96. The firm has a market cap of £435.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (DIG.L)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

