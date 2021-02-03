Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird raised Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

DLTH opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Duluth by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

