Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $93.03. 23,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

