Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 266,169 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $16.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.