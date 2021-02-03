Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,490,492. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

