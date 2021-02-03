Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,604. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

