Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 134,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

