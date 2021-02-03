Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at $230,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

