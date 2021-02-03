Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 50 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after acquiring an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.92. 89,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

