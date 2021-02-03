Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 137,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,690. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

