Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Trading Up 7.8%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $52.13. 1,848,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 838,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -456.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

