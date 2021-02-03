DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading 22.9% Higher This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $10.30 million and $395,172.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.53 or 0.00907968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00046219 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.54 or 0.04673990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00019930 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,357,550,614 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

