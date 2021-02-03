DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $379,314.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $379,314.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.04717672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,262,550,614 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

