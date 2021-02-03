Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $498.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.00 million. Dropbox reported sales of $446.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock valued at $940,024 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

