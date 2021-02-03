Dragon Coins Trading 45.5% Lower Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $29.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

DRG is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

