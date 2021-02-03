DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $59.31. 31,502,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 16,614,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $173,269,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,977,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

