DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

