DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.70 Million

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce $229.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.56 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $554.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $577.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $823.81 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $864.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 532,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,264. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

