Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

