Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases Shares of 7,526 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

