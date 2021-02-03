Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

