Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $667.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

