Donu Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Donu has a total market cap of $181,530.46 and $2.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donu alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00315468 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3,886.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00026630 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. Donu’s official website is www.neos.sh

Donu Coin Trading

Donu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.