Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 303,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

