Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $69.82. 303,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 389,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

