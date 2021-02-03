Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,540,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,638.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

