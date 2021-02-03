dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.56

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 725661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.