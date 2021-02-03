DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $449,585.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00144214 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00037809 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.