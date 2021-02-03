Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) alerts:

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

TSE:DIV opened at C$2.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.08 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million.

In other Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -442.33%.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.