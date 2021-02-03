Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

