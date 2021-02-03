Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after buying an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

