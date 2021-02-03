Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 97082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

