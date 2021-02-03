Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.50

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 97082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
