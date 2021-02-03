Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

