Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $160.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.68.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.61 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.