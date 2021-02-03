Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Insider Cindy Fiedelman Sells 1,024 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00.

Shares of DLR opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.7% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

