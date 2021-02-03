Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of FANG opened at $58.42 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

