Diamond (DMD) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $4.86 million and $1,677.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001236 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00079311 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,568,605 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

