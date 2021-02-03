DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.58. DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 11,651 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$37.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

