Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy completed an all-stock merger with WPX Energy, which will strengthen its operations in the prolific Permian Basin. Devon’s shareholders will own 53% of the combined company and its headquarter will be in Oklahoma City. Devon’s cost management, divestiture of Canadian assets, and completion of the Barnett Shale gas assets sale will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins as well as utilize divestiture proceeds to lower debt levels. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past three months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after buying an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after buying an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

