Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $300.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $298.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.