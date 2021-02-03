Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €19.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.21 ($24.96).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €19.46 ($22.89) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank AG has a 12-month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €31.29 ($36.81). The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

