Desjardins Weighs in on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.