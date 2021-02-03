Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stake Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.