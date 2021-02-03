Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. 237,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

